Joe Jonas bought Nathan Fielder a drink, he 'sent back' Mayonnaise

Joe Jonas has shared a “storytime” video on Instagram in which he detailed his hilarious encounter with the ‘Nathan for You star’ - Nathan Fielder at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

By Agency News Desk
Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas has shared a “storytime” video on Instagram in which he detailed his hilarious encounter with the ‘Nathan for You star’ – Nathan Fielder at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

“So last night, I noticed Nathan Fielder was at the same restaurant I was having dinner at in Los Angeles,” he began the video, reports People magazine.

Jonas said he “wanted to send him a drink,” so he asked the waiter if he was able to. “And they said, ‘You have good taste,’ which made me feel good about my loving all things Nathan Fielder,” he said.

As per People, the Jonas Brothers member sent the comedian a drink and, “as a thank you,” Fielder sent him mayonnaise, a memory that made Jonas smile.

At the end of the “storytime,” the singer attached a bit of proof — a photo of a cup of mayonnaise on the table — which he captioned, “Thank you Nathan!!” The ‘Burnin’ Up’ singer’s fans seemed to enjoy his casual storytelling, writing things like, “So this is what it’s like to facetime you,” and “LMFAO THE PHOTO FOR PROOF (sic).”

Another user questioned if Fielder felt the same, commenting, “Wonder if he thought, ‘Wow Joe Jonas is at the same restaurant as me.’”

Jonas — whose comedy career is limited to early stints in the Disney series Camp Rock and Jonas Los Angeles and his Instagram “storytimes” — is currently on tour with his brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas.

