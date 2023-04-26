scorecardresearch
John Stamos got Olsen twins fired from 'Full House' at 11 months old due to crying

John Stamos was seemingly not a huge fan of the Olsen twins on 'Full House'. Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen was cast in the role of Michelle Tanner when they were infants

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood actor John Stamos was seemingly not a huge fan of the Olsen twins on ‘Full House’. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were cast in the role of Michelle Tanner when they were infants, which made it difficult for Stamos as the girls kept crying, reports ‘Deadline’.

“We’re doing the scene. Joey and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny’s gone and said, ‘Take care of the kids’. ‘Yeah, we got it. We got it’,” Stamos said during an appearance on the Good Guys podcast.

“So, we’re carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I.”

Stamos continued: “They were 11 months old, and god bless them. They kept switching: ‘This one’s not gonna cry’. I couldn’t deal with it. And I said, ‘This is not gonna work’, and I screamed it 10 times.

“I said, ‘Get rid of them, I can’t work like this’. And so they got rid of them. They bring on these two redheaded kids… I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive… It had nothing to do with (them being) redheaded, but they weren’t attractive.”

Filming for Full House continued without the Olsen twins but Stamos had a change of heart and ask to bring back the Olsens as he deemed the other kids as “terrible”.

“It was a day or something; we tried the other kids, it didn’t work,” Stamos added.

‘Full House’ was the Olsen twins’ breakout role with the show running for eight seasons on ABC.

Mary-Kate and Ashley would go on to star in a series of films as well as start their own fashion brand building a business empire at a young age.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

