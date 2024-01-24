HomeInternationalNewsJohn Stamos, wife Caitlin McHugh recreate 'Barbie', slams Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig...

John Stamos, wife Caitlin McHugh recreate 'Barbie', slams Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscar snub

John Stamos has shared his support for the ‘Barbie’ movie following director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie's Oscar snubs.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
John Stamos, wife Caitlin McHugh recreate 'Barbie', slams Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscar snub
John Stamos | Caitlin McHugh _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actor John Stamos has shared his support for the ‘Barbie’ movie following director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie’s Oscar snubs. “This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms,” the ‘Full House’ actor captioned an Instagram video upload, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“This movie not only resonated deeply, but also grossed OVER a billion dollars,” continued Stamos. “Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy. Everyone go re-watch ‘Barbie’ tonight”.

As per ‘People’, in the video, Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, recreated a scene from the 2023 blockbuster. Caitlin, 37, portrayed Robbie’s Barbie, while Stamos took on the role of Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

The video pulls dialogue from the scene when Barbie asks Ken to make himself scarce during their journey to the real world. In Stamos and McHugh’s recreation, The Vampire Diaries actress tends to their garden as Stamos relaxes on the sidelines and tries to occupy himself.

SourceJohn Stamos
Previous article
Ravindra, Litchfield crowned Emerging Cricketers of the Year; De Leede, Abel Associate Cricketers of the Year
Next article
Vidisha Srivastava shares her makeup mantra
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In