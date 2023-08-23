scorecardresearch
Why has Justin Bieber not spoken to his manager Scooter Braun for months?

Pop star Justin Beiber revealed that while he is still managed by Scooter Braun, he is no longer on speaking terms with him.

By Agency News Desk
Why has Justin Bieber not spoken to his manager Scooter Braun for months?
Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun _ pic courtesy instagram

Justin Beiber’s association with his collaborator and manager Scooter Braun has hit an ‘all time low’ amidst their ongoing controversy, with the pop star revealing that while he is still managed by Braun, he is no longer on speaking terms with him.

According to People, “Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this new record.”

Braun has been the longtime manager of Justin and has also managed Arian Grande for more than a decade, though as things have fallen at their lowest.

On August 22, People confirmed that Ariana Grande had also parted ways with Braun after 10 years of working together.

“They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction. Yes there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”

Some of the other long time collaborators of Scooter Braun who terminated their contracts with the popular pop star manager include Taylor Swift, J Balvin and Demi Lovato, all of whom terminated their ties with Scooter after a long time association.

A source of People, close to the music industry provided some insight regarding the situation, and maintained that “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO.”

The source further noted:”People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

The controversy and the exodus from the talent manager is mainly due to him buying shares into record labels, and taking exorbitant sums from the artists he manages for their own work.

Some of his relationships have been much more amicable, like Demi Lovato who parted ways with him in good faith while Taylor Swift was the first one to cut off her contract with him, saying that he was a bully who was draining her of all her hard earned wealth, leading to the re-recorded albums.

Pic. Sourcescooterbraun
