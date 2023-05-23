scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Marco Bellocchio reveals how his 'Kidnapped,' is different from the film Steven Spielberg had in mind

Marco Bellocchio is returning to Cannes with 'Kidnapped', a drama that reconstructs the true tale of Edgardo Mortara, a young Jewish

By Agency News Desk
Marco Bellocchio reveals how his 'Kidnapped,' is different from the film Steven Spielberg had in mind
Marco Bellocchio reveals how his 'Kidnapped,' is different from the film Steven Spielberg had in mind

Italian auteur Marco Bellocchio is returning to Cannes with ‘Kidnapped’, a drama that reconstructs the true tale of Edgardo Mortara, a young Jewish boy who was kidnapped and forcibly raised as a Christian in 19th century Italy.

It’s a story that Steven Spielberg had his eye on, having announced in 2016 that he would make a drama about Mortara for which he began scouting locations in Italy, reports ‘Variety’.

Earlier this month, it also scored a slew of statuettes, including best director, at Italy’s David Awards, the country’s top film prizes.

Talking about how his approach to the story is different, Bellocchio told ‘Variety’, “Working with writer-director Susanna Nicchiarelli, who directed historical films ‘Nico, 1988’, ‘Miss Marx’ and ‘Chiara’, we used several books as sources, but also plenty of documents. Since it’s about an Italy that no longer exists, we did lots of digital effects work to reconstruct that world. But we also wanted to give the audience a real sense of what took place. Lots of work was put into the set design and the costumes. We tried to reconstruct the world of the Italian provinces.”

He further mentioned, “We were very careful in making sure the types of vernacular Italian that the characters speak were very accurate. The accuracy of the linguistic aspect was crucial to me to make it real. It’s likely that Spielbergs’s project would have been completely different. He would have done it in English. For us, we really wanted to stand up for the fact that this Jewish family was living on Italian soil.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Brand Bollywood – down under' docu trailer gives glimpse of Bollywood's role in shaping India's perception in Australia
Next article
Jamie Foxx is getting 'round-the-clock support in rehab centre' after unexplained medical emergency
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Amazon hires laid-off employee after 4 months in senior role

Technology

US cybersecurity mission in Mumbai to address and resolve cyber threats

Sports

First women’s car rally cruises to success

News

Jamie Foxx is getting 'round-the-clock support in rehab centre' after unexplained medical emergency

News

'Brand Bollywood – down under' docu trailer gives glimpse of Bollywood's role in shaping India's perception in Australia

Sports

LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers announce Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana as icon players

Technology

Artifact to let you flag articles as clickbait

Health & Lifestyle

Targeting mucus plugs in COPD patients could help save lives

Sports

KIUG 2022: Chingakham Jetlee Singh, son of a dhaba owner, ready to shine his sword

News

Survival thriller ‘2018’ to release pan-India on 26th May in Hindi

News

Ashley Graham tapes her mouth shut to sleep, says she's 'never slept better'

Health & Lifestyle

Looking at pictures of food repeatedly may help curb overeating

News

India's K-pop star Sriya Lenka opens up on joining BLACKSWAN for their album 'That Karma'

News

Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough get clicked with Dalai Lama

News

Fahadh Faasil: 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' presents an emotional journey, sprinkled with comedy, drama

Technology

Samsung 'Solve for Tomorrow' receives over 50K registrations

News

Aditi Rao Hydari, Paige Sandhu to lead Indo-UK co-production 'Lioness'

News

Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath temple, greets fans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US