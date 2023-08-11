Margot Robbie gets offered $250k for exclusive pictures of her feet by exhibition website

Australian actress Margot Robbie has frequently been called one of the biggest beauties in Hollywood by fans. However, one of the things people seem to weirdly love are her feet, which the actress feels flattered about. In a bizarre twist, the actress was offered $250,000 for her feet by the website FeetFinder.

The news was leaked by the music site Daily Loud on their X account as FeetFinder had kept the deal exclusive to subscriptions. DailyLoud posted: “@FeetFinder offer Margot Robbie a $250,000 deal to sell her FeetPics.”

Margot Robbie has made it public several times that she is highly flattered that people like her feet so much, and has indeed been very chill about some of the most weird compliments being passed onto her. But $250,000 is surely an exorbitant amount for just pictures of feet when the actress has already displayed her bare feet several times in public.

Foot fetishes are not uncommon among people, but Margot Robbie’s feet are of very high standards in Hollywood, this not taking into account her already stunning appearance as well as her great acting skills. As such, for foot fetishists, the ‘Barbie’ actress’ feet are of special interest.

The actress has frequently displayed her feet at various events when wearing elegant high heels and in films such as ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and most recently ‘Barbie’ where she displayed her bare feet.

People frequently commented that they would like to have her ‘Barbie’ feet grind on her after she displayed her bare feet in the movie, much to the surprise of others.

This is one of the weirdest developments to take place concerning the actress who is currently rolling in the success of her latest Greta Gerwig directed venture which grossed over $1 billion at the box office despite tanking in countries such as China, South Korea while not doing very well in other big markets such as India or Mexico. Furthermore, except the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel, the movie was banned in the entire Middle East, with latest examples being Kuwait and Lebanon.