Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'

Hollywood star Michael Keaton took on the title role of the superhero in the 1989 film directed by Tim Burton and returned to star in its 1992 sequel 'Batman Returns'.

By Agency News Desk
Michael Keaton | Batman

Hollywood star Michael Keaton thought his vision of Batman was unlikely to happen. The 71-year-old actor took on the title role of the superhero in the 1989 film directed by Tim Burton and returned to star in its 1992 sequel ‘Batman Returns’.

He explained that he believed his own views on the character would not make the final cut because he could not imagine anyone wanting to see him portrayed in that way, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘Empire’ magazine: “I remember exactly where we were. He said, ‘I wanna talk to you about something. I just want you to read this, because I think I’m gonna make this movie’ What’s interesting if you think about this is that up until then, his and my relationship was only ‘Beetlejuice’. So there was something, I don’t know that I’ve ever asked him this, actually, but something gave him the idea and so he said, ago home and read it.”

He further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “I said, ‘Well, no one’s going to do what I think, this is probably not going to happen, because I can’t imagine anyone would want to make the movie that I see’ and all I said, ‘listen to me Tim’. And I started to go down the list of the guy, Bruce Wayne with him, my take on him and he didn’t say anything but his hair was long at the time and I could see it moving as he nodded, ‘yes, yes, Exactly’. He’s a rare breed, a true artist and a true original.”

“He was already seeing it and it was basically the Frank Miller stuff. And I wasn’t aware of all that stuff, I just knew what it was, but I knew I had to read the Miller stuff. And I thought, ‘oh, this could be interesting,” he added.

