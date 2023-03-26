scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Nicolas Cage would love to reprise his dracula role if 'Renfield' gets sequel

Nicolas Cage relished putting his own spin on Bram Stoker's iconic vampire creation for the new movie while the movie has also given him a chance to work with Nicholas Hoult

By News Bureau
Nicolas Cage would love to reprise his dracula role if 'Renfield' gets sequel
Nicolas Cage in Renfield _ pic courtesy imdb

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is open to returning as Dracula for a ‘Renfield’ sequel. The 59-year-old actor relished putting his own spin on Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire creation for the new movie while the movie has also given him a chance to work with Nicholas Hoult again after first teaming up on ‘The Weather Man’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“If there’s room for it. I mean, I’m happy with the time that I had to play Dracula for Universal in this film, and I’m very happy I got to support Nic. I’ve been wanting to work with him for a while again. You know, I enjoyed our time on ‘The Weather Man’. I think it plays beautifully. I think what he brought to this character is totally brand new, and I’m very happy to be a part of that,” he told Collider when asked if he’d return for a follow up.

However, Cage described the opportunity to take on such a legendary role as a once in a lifetime offer. He made the point while noting he “wasn’t intimidated” by working on what director Chris McKay referred to as a direct sequel to 1931’s ‘Dracula’.

He said, “Well, I think that whenever – ;Whenever?’ I mean, that sounds ridiculous. When do you get a phone call from Universal saying, ‘We want you to play Dracula?’ That’s never gonna happen again. It’s like every, maybe, 100 years? I wasn’t intimidated by it because my Dracula’s – you know, I’m sure Bela Lugosi’s great in the role and he launched a billion viewers, but he wasn’t my Dracula.”

Pic. Sourceimdb
Previous article
Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth had 'zero romance' towards end of 12-year marriage
Next article
Suniel Shetty reminisces about his shooting days for 'Border'
This May Also Interest You
Feature

Ratna Pathak Shah on stars to be behaving like a toddler

News

Hrithik says 'I see you' as girlfriend Saba drops photo in saree

News

I would love to do a good OTT project: Ranndeep Rai

News

Paris Hilton doesn't want son to pursue career in showbiz

Sports

IPL 2023 edition to feature two more players from J&K

News

Mohsin Khan celebrates Ramadan with his family after years

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal reports first Covid death after three months

News

Seven years of abuse-obscenity: Minister takes notice, finally

Fashion and Lifestyle

How Priyanka Chopra is trying to enjoy ‘Saturday night’ with hubby Nick

News

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey ends life in Varanasi hotel

News

Kamya Panjabi: I am not open to any dance reality shows

Sports

Football: Mexico boss Cocca urges patience before Jamaica duel

News

Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumours after they're seen kissing

Sports

Pant must take his time to recover, says Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt sends gifts for NTR Jr's kids from her clothing brand

News

Deepak Dobriyal: Would like to have a romantic relationship with Tabu on screen

News

Kaveri Priyam on how she makes a balance between her professional, personal life

News

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘the injuries heal slowly’ as he gives health update

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US