No facelift : Charlize Theron debunks rumours about her 'different' look

Hollywood Actor Charlize Theron has shut down allegations about plastic surgery. Being rumoured to have had a facelift due to her different look, the actress of ‘The Addams Family’ set the record straight on the matter, reports aceshowbiz.com. In an interview published on Friday, August 18, the 48-year-old opened up about receiving comments from the public who think that going under the knife was the reason why her appearance changed, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to Allure, she revealed: “People think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?'”

The ‘Fast X’ actress went on to reveal: “I’m like, ‘B***h, I’m just aging!’ It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.” Still, she embraced it by saying, “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging.”

Charlize further discussed aging: “I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers. I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them.

“I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

In addition to her different look, the ‘Murder Mystery’ actress spilled that aging affected her metabolism. “I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” she shared.

“When I was 27, I did ‘Monster’. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight.”

“Then I did it at 43 for ‘Tully’,” Charlize recalled. “And I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that.”

“The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s,” she additionally admitted.

“More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t sit down on the toilet. It’s all those very real moments.”