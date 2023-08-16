Christopher Nolan’s longest collaborators Cillian Murphy misses being cast in ‘Interstellar’

Cillian Murphy has been one of Christopher Nolan’s longest collaborators, having acted in several projects of his such as ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Inception’, ‘Dunkirk’ and most recently, ‘Oppenheimer’. The actor, however, has stated that one of Nolan’s best films which he would have liked to star in is ‘Interstellar’, which he calls a very emotional film.

As reported by Variety the actor stated: “I adore ‘Interstellar’ just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever.”

However, Murphy also stressed that Nolan had cast the “right people” for his 2014 space-time-sci-fi epic, so there’s no hard feelings that he missed out on it. The epic stars Matthew McConaughey as an ex-NASA pilot who is recruited on a mission to locate a new planet outside of the solar system that can support human life.

Some of the biggest roles in the film include Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn with Matt Damon and Michael Caine having supporting roles in the film.

The actor was also asked by The Independent what film he’d like to do aside from ‘Oppenheimer’ which could be a double featurette. To this, Murphy also said ‘Insterstellar’ or ‘Dunkirk’.

“You could go ‘Interstellar’, which is very similar… you know it explores similar scientific, physics themes. Or you could watch ‘Dunkirk’, which is also set in World War II. ‘Dunkirk’ is shorter, so that might be a good match ’cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into ‘Oppenheimer’,” he shared.

Despite being an A rated biopic with nudity and foul language, apart from its three-hour runtime, massive debates, historical detail and scientific themes, ‘Oppenheimer’ is doing wonders at the box office having garnered over $650 million at the box office.

The movie even in its fourth week has gone housefull in all IMAX theatres in countries such as the US, the UK, India, Canada, the UAE, Australia, South Korea, Israel, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Germany, France and many more.