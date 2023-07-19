scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Police search suburban Las Vegas home in connection to Tupac Shakur's murder

Police officers investigating the unresolved murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur have searched a house in suburban Las Vegas.

By Agency News Desk
Police search suburban Las Vegas home in connection to Tupac Shakur's murder
Tupac Shakur

Police officers investigating the unresolved murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur have searched a house in suburban Las Vegas. The rap legend was shot and killed in Las Vegas in September 1996, but officers recently searched a house in Henderson, Nevada, as they continue their attempts to solve the crime, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A spokesperson with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department has told PEOPLE that “a search warrant was served in Henderson” on Monday, July 17.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the search was “part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation”.

Tupac was just 25 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting, after attending a Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas. Tupac died six days later and his murder has remained a source of speculation ever since.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Tupac was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ana Martinez, the Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, hailed the late rapper as an “activist, poet, and revolutionary.”

She said in a statement: “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.”

Ana also suggested that Tupac’s star will become a huge attraction for rap fans.

She added: “Surely, as one of LA’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most-visited stars.”

Tupac is still widely recognised as one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time, and Kendrick Lamar previously paid a tribute to the late star, describing Tupac as one of his biggest inspirations.

On the 19th anniversary of Tupac’s death, Kendrick said: “I was 8 years old when I first saw you. I couldn’t describe how I felt at that moment. So many different emotions. Full of excitement. Full of joy and eagerness. 20 yrs later I understand exactly what that feeling was. INSPIRED.”

“The people that you touched on that small intersection changed lives forever. I told myself I wanted to be a voice for man one day. Whoever knew I was speaking out loud for u to listen. Thank you. (sic)”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prabhas, Rana Daggubati reach US for first glimpse of 'Project K' at SDCC
Next article
Laqshay Kapoor says the vibe of 'Dil Se Dil Tak' matched with Varun, Janhvi's chemistry in 'Bawaal'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jamieson returns as Ashok & Foxcroft earn maiden call-ups to New Zealand T20I team

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Captain & coach told me to bat at number five, says Jemimah after career-best 86

Sports

UTT: Goa Challengers stop table toppers U Mumba TT's unbeaten run

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Harmehar, Sanjana win silver in skeet mixed team event

News

Rana Daggubati announces Telugu historical drama series 'Lords of the Deccan' 

Sports

Emerging Men's Asia Cup: Sai Sudharsan, Hangargekar star in India A's eight-wicket win over Pakistan A

Sports

Asia Cup holds special place in hearts of cricket fans across the continent: Jay Shah

News

Fan chases Vijay Deverakonda to touch actor’s feet at an event

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad becomes second fast-bowler to pick 600 Test wickets

Sports

Chelsea defender Fofana to miss most of season after knee operation

Technology

Meta rolls out WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatches

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

Technology

Pfizer, Gilead, GSK to lead $150 bn infectious diseases mkt by 2029: Report

Sports

1st Test, Day 4: Spinners put Pakistan in sight of win over Sri Lanka

Technology

AI-powered sex robots will eliminate need for human partner in bed: Ex-Google exec

News

Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to open campaign against Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy (ld)

News

'The Wheel of Time 2' trailer brings in drama, action, romance and emotional weight

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US