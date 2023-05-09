President Joe Biden hopes striking writers are ‘given the fair deal they deserve’

President Joe Biden commented on the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America on Monday evening, offering remarks ahead of a screening of the new series ‘American Born Chinese’ at the White House.

President Biden’s comments drew a round of applause from the crowd, as he called for a “fair deal” to be reached “as soon as possible”, reports ‘Variety’.

The White House had previously declined to issue a comment on the situation last week, after the Writers Guild of America called for a strike on the evening of May 1, when contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers fell apart.

“Nights like these are a reminder of the power of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and value they deserve,” he stated.

Biden added: “I sincerely hope that the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved – and the writers are given the fair deal they deserve, as soon as possible. This is an iconic, meaningful American industry. We need the writers – and all the workers – and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation. And the stories of all of us.”

The Writers Guild of America, East shared video of the President’s comments later Monday evening.

Biden was joined by “American Born Chinese” star Ke Huy Quan during the event, which was tied to the administration’s celebration of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

As the writers strike enters its second week, picket lines are still drawing robust crowds in Los Angeles and New York.