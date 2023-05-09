scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

President Joe Biden hopes striking writers are ‘given the fair deal they deserve’

President Joe Biden commented on the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America offering remarks ahead of a screening of the new series 'American Born Chinese'

By Agency News Desk

President Joe Biden commented on the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America on Monday evening, offering remarks ahead of a screening of the new series ‘American Born Chinese’ at the White House.

President Biden’s comments drew a round of applause from the crowd, as he called for a “fair deal” to be reached “as soon as possible”, reports ‘Variety’.

The White House had previously declined to issue a comment on the situation last week, after the Writers Guild of America called for a strike on the evening of May 1, when contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers fell apart.

“Nights like these are a reminder of the power of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and value they deserve,” he stated.

Biden added: “I sincerely hope that the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved – and the writers are given the fair deal they deserve, as soon as possible. This is an iconic, meaningful American industry. We need the writers – and all the workers – and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation. And the stories of all of us.”

The Writers Guild of America, East shared video of the President’s comments later Monday evening.

Biden was joined by “American Born Chinese” star Ke Huy Quan during the event, which was tied to the administration’s celebration of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

As the writers strike enters its second week, picket lines are still drawing robust crowds in Los Angeles and New York.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
5 reasons why Fast X should not be missed
Next article
Manish Malhotra to design 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's India performance outfit
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asia Cup likely to move out of Pakistan, Sri Lanka may host the tournament: Reports

Sports

When Andre Russell gets going, that ground is simply too small for him: Graeme Swann

Sports

IPL 2023: Chris Jordan replaces injured Jofra Archer at Mumbai Indians

News

Lisa Ray felt uncomfortable celebrating 'Afreen Afreen' video she was strongly identified with

Health & Lifestyle

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

News

Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role

News

TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejections that comes with being an aspiring actress

News

Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer

News

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

Sports

IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sports

IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha is such a phenomenal guy, says Shubman Gill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Technology

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US