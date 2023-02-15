scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Rebel Wilson pretended she had a 'secret admirer', sent herself flowers on V-Day

Rebel Wilson, who is in a relationship with Ramona Agruma, has opened up that she used to send herself gifts during her school years

By News Bureau

Actor Rebel Wilson, who is in a relationship with Ramona Agruma, has opened up that she used to send herself gifts during her school years, admitting that it was always a “lonely day” for her.

“I bought myself flowers and pretended it was from an anonymous admirer because a lot of the girls would get flowers on Valentine’s Day. And I didn’t have anyone to send, so I bought myself. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I must have a secret admirer … I’m so popular.’ … But I think people were just looking at me like I was an idiot,” Rebel shared, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“But then it would always be a bit of a sad, lonely day, I think. But especially in the last few years, I really worked on myself and have done a lot of healing and a lot of positive things. And then I was like, well, maybe it’s not a coincidence that then I did find a really deep loving connection that’s working really well.”

Rebel went public with her romance with Ramona in 2021. And the Hollywood star – who welcomed her first child, a daughter called Royce, via surrogate in November 2022 – has admitted to being “shocked” by their romantic connection.

She told PEOPLE, “I always was a bit of a girls’ girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection and I was just shocked. And then I was like, ‘Oh, well, what if that was just part of my personality that I was repressing and wasn’t exploring?’ And maybe I should have ten years earlier. My journey is what it is, but it’s just awesome now to be in a relationship.”

Previous article
Maanvi Gagroo has found her 'lobster' in comedian Kumar Varun
Next article
Soundarya Sharma’s ‘Bade Din Se’ is all about celebrating love, togetherness
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

G20: Culture Working Group to meet in Khujaraho

Health & Lifestyle

SC agrees to examineplea on 'menstrual pain leave' next week

Technology

Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end

Technology

Software company Sprinklr cuts 4% of global workforce

News

Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships: Aisha Ahmed

Technology

Marine scientists bat for artificial reefs

Technology

Don't rush investments into AI, warns 'Father of Internet' Vint Cerf

News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Fashion & Lifestyle

What is Britney Spears private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

News

Poonam Rajput roped in Anurag Kashyap’s short film ‘Chaar Chappalein’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US