scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth had 'zero romance' towards end of 12-year marriage

Actress Reese Witherspoon, 47, recently announced she and Jim Toth, 52, made the decision to split up in an emotional statement

By News Bureau
Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth had 'zero romance' towards end of 12-year marriage
Reese Witherspoon _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth reportedly had ‘zero romance’ towards the end of their 12-year marriage. The actress, 47, recently announced she and Jim, 52, made the decision to split up in an emotional statement shared with her 29.2 million Instagram followers, reports mirror.co.uk. The former couple got married on March 26, 2011, in a beautiful ceremony in Ojai, California.

And now, a source has claimed that the duo lost any romantic feelings for each other after the years. “There’s no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore,” the insider claimed.

The source continued to Page Six that Witherspoon “once liked the fact that (Jim) was just a solid, dependable and stable guy.”

The actress and Jim were first seen together in February 2010 and it is thought they met each other at work.

At the time, Jim worked as a talent agent and co-head of motion picture talent at Creative Artists Agency, where Reese was a client.

In an emotional statement on Friday, Reese shared with fans: “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

According to reports, no records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The couple shares a son named Tennessee James, 10.

Reese also has two children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

The Legally Blonde star wedded Ryan in 1999 and divorced in 2008, having met during a bash that was being held for her 21st birthday party.

Pic. Sourcereesewitherspoon
Previous article
Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn costume unveiled in 'Joker: Folie A Deux' set photos
Next article
Nicolas Cage would love to reprise his dracula role if 'Renfield' gets sequel
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth meet Rishabh Pant, pen heartwarming notes on social media

Sports

IPL 2023: Bayliss' recommendation puts Matt Short in the spotlight

News

When Kapil Sharma was punished by his father

News

OTT content: This is a kind of apartheid!

Feature

Ratna Pathak Shah on stars to be behaving like a toddler

Fashion and Lifestyle

Why Hrithik Roshan said ‘I see you’ to girlfriend Saba Azad

News

Randeep Rai: I would love to do a good OTT project

News

What does Paris Hilton want her son to pursue as career

Sports

IPL 2023 edition to feature two more players from J&K

News

Mohsin Khan celebrates Ramadan with his family after years

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal reports first Covid death after three months

News

Seven years of abuse-obscenity: Minister takes notice, finally

Fashion and Lifestyle

How Priyanka Chopra is trying to enjoy ‘Saturday night’ with hubby Nick

News

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey ends life in Varanasi hotel

News

Kamya Panjabi: I am not open to any dance reality shows

Sports

Football: Mexico boss Cocca urges patience before Jamaica duel

News

Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumours after they're seen kissing

Sports

Pant must take his time to recover, says Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US