Richard E. Grant to host BAFTA film awards ceremony

Richard E. Grant is set to host the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the awards body announced Monday morning.

By News Bureau

Swazi actor Richard E. Grant is set to host the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the awards body announced Monday morning.

The actor joins a panel of newly announced hosts around the event, which includes presenters Alison Hammond and Vick Hope, as well as film critic Ali Plumb.

Hammond will host a new BAFTA Studio, offering viewers an extra experience during the event featuring interviews and insights. Plumb and Hope will take the reins on the red carpet, reports Variety.

“I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films,” Grant said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

“We are blessed to have a fantastic line-up of hosts for our 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth,” Jane Millichip, chief executive of BAFTA, said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to see Richard E. Grant take to the stage. Much-loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers. And I can’t think of anyone better to complement Richard’s razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style. On the red carpet, Ali Plumb and Vick Hope are masters at capturing the excitement and anticipation in the build-up to the ceremony.”

The BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on the evening of Feb. 19. This year’s nomination will be announced on Thursday.

“I’m so excited to be hosting at this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E. Grant,” Hammond said in a statement.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only!”

Apple may use microLED displays in all devices after 2024
91 tech companies lay off over 24K employees in Jan to date
