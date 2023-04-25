scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ridley Scott dissects 'Napoleon' – war hero, failed empire builder, flawed husband

"Napoleon", Ridley Scott's sweeping historical epic about the French military leader, debuted footage for the first time at CinemaCon

By Agency News Desk
Ridley Scott dissects 'Napoleon' - war hero, failed empire builder, flawed husband
Ridley Scott in Trespassing Bergman _ pic courtesy imdb

“Napoleon”, Ridley Scott’s sweeping historical epic about the French military leader, debuted footage for the first time at CinemaCon, reports ‘Variety’. The film is a mix of the new and old worlds, and not just in terms of its subject matter. It’s being produced by Apple Original Films, one of the new tech players to enter the movie business, and is being distributed in theatres by Sony, a traditional studio that used its presentation to talk up the movie, ‘Variety’ adds.

“The film shouts big screen,” Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman teased.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Napoleon Bonaparte, the brilliant military strategist who conquered much of Europe only to see his empire crumble.

But the film isn’t all about the battles that determined the course of history. It will also offer a more personal look at the visionary commander by dissecting his volatile relationship with his wife Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

The film could be a major awards season player, notes ‘Variety’. Kirby was previously nominated for an Oscar for “Pieces of a Woman”, while Phoenix won the best actor prize for “oker”. Plus, Scott knows his way around an historical epic, having previously directed the likes of “Gladiator”, “The Last Duel”, and “Exodus: Gods and Kings”.

“He can do things cinematically that few, if any, filmmakers half his age can do,” said Rothman, who noted that Scott has yet to win an Oscar. That could change, the studio chief suggested. This time, Scott “does it on a scale not seen in years”, Rothman said.

“Napoleon” will open in cinemas exclusively on November 22, 2023, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ at an undetermined date.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field first vs Gujarat Giants
Next article
Calypso King and civil rights champion Harry Belafonte passes away at 96
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid jab for kids: Parents worry about long-term risks, responsibility

Technology

Breathing toxic air may raise cognitive problems in babies: Study

News

Netflix to invest $2.5 bn in South Korea for original content

Health & Lifestyle

Indian study shows Covid XBB.1.16 raising conjunctivitis risk in infants

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United march to semis with 6-3 win over Churchill Brothers

Health & Lifestyle

US scientists decode why our hairs turn grey

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

News

“Raajveer Sharma is a powerhouse of tremendous talent,” says Yukta Sharma

News

Seventeen’s 10th mini album FML out now

Sports

IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw can't keep going on reputation, says Michael Vaughan

Technology

Prenatal depression may lead to heart problems after childbirth: Study

News

ISRA, IMI sign historic agreement to safeguard interests of music industry

News

Cause of Aaron Carter's death revealed 5 months after his passing

Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran has handled Punjab captaincy well in Shikhar's absence, says Harbhajan

Sports

Protesting grapplers not satisfied with SAI official's response, want FIR against Brij Bhushan

Sports

Andrew Balbirnie hits 95 as Ireland reach 319/4 on day one of second Test against Sri Lanka

Technology

Dell unveils next-gen PowerEdge servers in India to boost digital transformation

News

Benaf Dadachandji plays a perfectionist boss in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US