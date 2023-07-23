scorecardresearch
Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

British PM Rishi Sunak shared that his family voted for Margot Robbie's film 'Barbie' to be watched first, shared a picture with his family from the theatre.

Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'
Rishi Sunak with family

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared that his family voted for Margot Robbie’s film ‘Barbie’ to be watched first. Rishi Sunak took to Twitter, where he shared a picture with his family from the theatre. The picture featured him, with his wife Akshata Murty and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka, who can be seen wearing pink.

Sharing the picture, Rishi Sunak wrote: “The family vote was only ever going one way Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer.”

‘Barbie’ released alongside ‘Oppenheimer’ leaving many in a dilemma as to see which one first. ‘Oppenheimer’, directed by Christopher Nolan is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”

It stars Cillian Murphy in the lead, while Emily Blunt stars as his wife. Florence Pugh is seen as Oppenheimer’s mistress while Robert Downey Jr plays Lewis Strauss. The film also has names like Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke and Benny Safdie, among others.

The project was announced in September 2021 after Universal Pictures won a bidding war for Nolan’s screenplay. Murphy signed on to portray Oppenheimer in October, with others in the main cast joining between November 2021 and April 2022.

On the other hand, ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig, is based on the iconic doll by Mattel. The film stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera and Emma Mackey.

The film is through the vision of the iconic doll, who from Barbieland makes a journey to the real world. It is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television films. The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, who go on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis.

The film is all shades of pink reminding everyone of their childhood favourite Barbies including Skipper, Allen and Midge.

