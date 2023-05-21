scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump stupid, says it's insane people think he could do a good job

Robert De Niro called former US president Donald Trump as a "stupid" man during the Cannes Film Festival press conference for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

By Agency News Desk
Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump stupid, says it's insane people think he could do a good job
Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump stupid, says it's insane people think he could do a good job

Hollywood star Robert De Niro called former US president Donald Trump as a “stupid” man during the Cannes Film Festival press conference for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

He compared the former president to the twisted power player he portrays in Martin Scorsese’s crime epic, which premiered recently, reports ‘Variety’.

De Niro admitted that he struggled to connect with William Hale, saying: “I don’t understand a lot about my character. Part of him is sincere. The other part, where he’s betraying (the Osage tribe), there’s a feeling of entitlement. We became a lot more aware (of that dichotomy) after George Floyd with systemic racism.”

As per ‘Variety’, De Niro drew parallels between his character and Donald Trump, whose name the actor initially refused to say out loud at the press conference.

“That guy is stupid,” he said of the former president. Lily Gladstone, who stars as Osage tribe member Mollie Burkhart, pointed out that Osage members still attended the funeral of William Hale, in denial about his involvement in the brutal murders of tribe members.

De Niro, again, evoked Trump in response to that kind of blind loyalty to evil men.

“There are people who still think he can do a good job. Imagine how insane that is.”

In the case of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Scorsese’s long-time collaborator DiCaprio praised the director’s ability to capture that kind of banality of evil. “What Marty does so incredibly well is he’s able to expose the humanity of even the most twisted, sinister characters you could ever imagine.”

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ one of the starriest movies to play at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, tells the story of the murders that took place in the early 1920s after major oil deposits were discovered on the Osage tribe’s land. It also depicts how the newly formed FBI investigated the killings.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu's next movie
Next article
Stockbroking firm gifts an EV to Mohanlal on his 63rd birthday
This May Also Interest You
News

'Foo Fighters' welcome new drummer Josh Freese

News

A small town singer inspired 'Mirzapur's' Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal

Health & Lifestyle

Your hair may predict future risk of heart disease

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy survives spirited fightback to edge Brazil in a five-goal thriller

News

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'

Technology

Garuda Aerospace & HAL subsidiary Naini Aerospace to make drones

News

Parineeti Chopra realised Raghav Chadha was ‘the one’ over ‘one breakfast together’

Technology

Wind energy may enhance coolant power needs in nuclear plants: IIT Jodhpur

Technology

Ex-SoftBank veteran Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent Board Director

News

Sana Khan, Sharad Malhotra's 'Dil Nisaar Hua' celebrates love and passion

News

Jennifer Lawrence made 'Bread and Roses' after feeling 'helpless' for Afghan women

Sports

Australia confident of Josh Hazlewood's availability for WTC final after scans show no soreness: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Strong legs can help heart attack patients have better prognosis: Study

News

Varun Dhawan feels 'Bhediya' was an experience that 'enriched' him as an actor

Sports

IPL 2023: Rising from the ranks, late-starter Madhwal emerges as a go-to bowler at Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: I told Sachin, we would have loved to bat on this pitch, Lara says of Wankhede belter after SRH's defeat

Technology

Biz2Credit to hire 200 for digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X in India

News

Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US