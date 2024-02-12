Ryan Reynolds makes splashing entry into MCU with ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ teaser

One of the most entertaining superheroes of all time, Deadpool is finally back. And, he is not alone as arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he has his frenemy Wolverine by his side.

The first trailer for ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ was shown at the 2024 Super Bowl. Not only is Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool back, he’s also bringing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who fans last saw die in the 2017 movie ‘Logan’, reports Variety.

The trailer shows the Time Variance Authority, the multiverse managers last seen in ‘Loki’ season 2, kidnap Deadpool while he’s celebrating his birthday and bring him into the MCU. Calling himself ‘Marvel Jesus’, Deadpool promises to bring his R-rated jokes and fourth-wall breaking antics into Disney’s squeaky clean brand.

As per Variety, Wolverine’s face isn’t shown, but he can be seen from behind, and Deadpool faces off against him at the end of the trailer — but only his shadow is shown.

Production on ‘Deadpool 3’ ground to a halt for four months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, causing it to move from May 3 to July 26.

The first ‘Deadpool’ followed the anti-hero seeking revenge against Ajax, the man who turned him into a mutant and left him disfigured. The second installment focused on Deadpool organising the X-Force team to fight against time-travelling soldier Cable.