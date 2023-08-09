scorecardresearch
Sandra Bullock, late Bryan Randall seen dancing on a moonlit night in an old video

Sandra Bullock and her late boyfriend Bryan Randall can be seen dancing the night away back in 2017 and exchanging their vows in Bahamas.

By Agency News Desk
Sandra Bullock, late Bryan Randall seen dancing in a moonlit night in old video
An old video has surfaced where actress Sandra Bullock and her late boyfriend Bryan Randall can be seen dancing the night away back in 2017 and exchanging their vows in Bahamas. Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall never married but were nonetheless very close as Sandra Bullock had called her late boyfriend the love of her life, before he passed away from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) on August 8, 2023 at the age of 57.

In the video obtained by the Entertainment Portal, the couple can be seen dancing the night away in the moonlight in Bahamas to the tune of Ray LaMontagne’s ‘Shelter’, with Bullock donning a blue and white printed kaftan and flip flops, while Randall wore a white button-up shirt, dark-colored trousers that were rolled up at the ankle flip flops and wearing a stylish black baseball cap.

This was followed by a romantic ceremony which, while not legally binding as it involved no legal contract, saw Bullock (59), declare herself to Randall where she proceeded to call him “the love of my life” and Randall professed his own love in return.

The ceremony marked the culmination of a 14-day trip to Arpaud Busson’s Three Bees Villa on Harbor Island. The exclusive retreat owned by the French financier, who was once married to Elle Macpherson and later fathered a daughter by Uma Thurman, is a favorite place for Bullock and her family.

The couple’s love life was cut short as Randall had later received the diagnosis that he had in fact ALS to which he succumbed, leaving Bullock devastated. The actress had refused to marry anyone after he divorce in 2010 from her then partner Jesse James.

There were some initial rumours that the two had split up, but these rumours were cut short when it was found at that Bullock was in fact taking care of her partner round the clock, all of which she wanted to keep secret and wanted no intervention from the paparazzi during one of the darkest and most stressful times of her life.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

