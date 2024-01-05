Sandra Bullock releases late partner Bryan Randall's ashes in Wyoming

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock has honoured one of the final wishes of her partner Bryan Randall. In an Instagram post, chef Gesine Bullock-Prado revealed that her actress sister had released her late partner’s ashes on Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised,” Bullock-Prado captioned a serene video of the scene, reports People magazine.

Bullock’s longtime partner died on August 5 from ALS, a diagnosis he kept private for three years, his family said in a statement at the time.

A model-turned-photographer, Randall met the Oscar winner, 59, in 2015, when he photographed her son Louis’ birthday at the time.

As per People, they took their relationship more public that year, including an appearance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding.

Bullock and Randall are parents to three children between them: Bullock’s son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 11, plus Randall’s older daughter from a previous relationship.

While on Red Table Talk in December 2021, the ‘Practical Magic’ actress called Randall the “love of my life”. Bullock also addressed not needing to get married to feel their relationship was solid, saying: “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”