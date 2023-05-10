scorecardresearch
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans visits Jeremy Renner after snowcat accident

Scarlett Johansson, has revealed that she and Chris Evans earlier made a hush-hush trip to Los Angeles to visit Jeremy Renner

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, has revealed that she and Chris Evans earlier made a hush-hush trip to Los Angeles to visit Jeremy Renner, who was involved in a near-fatal accident on January 1 when he was crushed by a seven-ton snowcat.

The ‘Hawkeye’ actor broke more than 30 bones and suffered orthopedic injuries and blunt chest trauma while trying to reach his nephew who was stuck in a snowdrift, reports ‘Variety’.

“I was honestly so fucking happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again,” Johansson said.

She told ‘Variety’ in a cover story about her 30-year career that includes eight Marvel movies, several of them alongside Renner.

She further mentioned, “To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally. He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

‘Variety’ further states that Evans, who first began working with Johansson when she was a teen in the heist film ‘The Perfect Score’, offers some details of what happened when the three gathered for a reunion, which wasn’t publicised.

“No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs,” Evans said.

“Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring.”

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
