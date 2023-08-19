scorecardresearch
Seth Rogen talks about being a huge ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ fan since childhood

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Seth Rogen, a fervent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) enthusiast since his childhood days, has now been granted an opportunity to shape the latest installment within the TMNT universe.

For Seth Rogen, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles left an indelible impression at a tender age. He recounted: “The animated series came out in

1987, when I was five. The first movie came out in 1990, when I was eight. It was perfectly geared toward someone my age and I loved it. They were funny.”

“They were referential. I started taking karate probably because of the Turtles. I was just kind of obsessed.”

The saga of four sibling turtles – Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello – metamorphosed into witty mutants following their exposure to a

mysterious neon ‘ooze.’

However, not every ardent admirer is presented with the opportunity to craft the next chapter in the saga of their cherished characters. Yet, when

Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount and Nickelodeon, reached out to Rogen regarding the prospect of crafting a new TMNT film, Rogen was already armed with a clear vision.

He elaborated:

toward someone my age and I loved it. They were funny. They were referential. I started taking karate probably because of the Turtles. I was

just kind of obsessed.”

Not every fan, of course, gets a call asking them if they'd like to create the next chapter of the story of their favorite ever characters. But when

Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount and Nickelodeon, called Rogen to ask him if he’d like to discuss making a new Turtles movie, Rogen already knew exactly what he wanted to do.

He further added: “It’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Of all those words, the teenage part was the most under-explored, and the most interesting to

me.” And that is how Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem began.”

Rogen saw in it a Turtles movie made with a genuine teen spirit – breaking all the rules, ripping up the playbook and doing everything on its own

terms. A film made with the same anarchic panache that led to their creation 40 years ago.”

In addition to featuring Seth Rogen’s distinctive voice as Bebop, the film also showcases vocal performances by Jackie Chan, John Cena, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, Brady Noon, and Maya Rudolph.

Scheduled for its Indian release on August 25, in both English and Hindi by Paramount Pictures , “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,”

directed by Jeff Rowe and with a compelling storyline crafted by Seth Rogen, unveils a narrative that revolves around the Turtle siblings’

endeavor to capture the affections of New Yorkers.

–IANS

dc/shb

