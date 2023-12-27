Shakira 'excited' to have her 21-feet-tall statue in Colombian hometown

Singer Shakira said that she was “very excited” while showing off the honor she received from her hometown. The 46-year-old Grammy winner took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on her statue that was built in her hometown Barranquilla.

In a new post, she wrote: “I’m very excited about this tribute to Colombian woman and the Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!” adding a red heart emoji.

In the post itself, Shakira uploaded a video featuring the 21-feet-tall statue, which was created by artist Yino Marques. The statue channeled her iconic dance move from the music video of her hit ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ that was released back in 2005, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The clip also documented Shakira’s parents William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado as well as Mayor of Barranquilla Jaime Pumarejo taking a look at the statue for the first time. In addition to the three, a number of the superstar’s fans were seen posing in front of the statue.

Earlier that same day, the ‘Waka Waka’ singer released a series of photos highlighting the massive statue. While the first picture saw her parents smiling and holding each other’s hands in front of the statue, the second snap offered a closer look at the sculpture. Meanwhile, the third photo captured the mayor striking a pose in between her parents.

Shakira also let out a photograph of the statue’s dedication.

On it, a message read in part: “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity.” She did not forget to share a picture of her brothers with her father and the mayor.

Accompanying the post, Shakira described the photos one by one in the caption: “1. It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday. 2. (sparkles emoji). 3. My parents, the mayor and I back there watching!. 4. Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart. 5. My fathers and my brothers with our mayor.”