scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen kissing at Coachella, a year after break-up

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were captured spending time together while attending Coachella in California

By Agency News Desk

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were captured spending time together while attending Coachella in California, on Friday. A video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM’s Twitter account showed the two kissing, reports People.

In the seconds-long clip, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, can each be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.

For the night time outing, the ‘Mercy’ singer wore a graphic T-shirt, beige pants and a bandana around his neck, while the ‘Havana’ crooner donned a white bustier top and denim cargo pants.

In another video, shared online by a Mendes fan account, the duo can be seen watching a performance in the crowd together and kissed.

Mendes and Cabello were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019.

They were photographed sharing several PDA moments throughout that summer, and they made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet ‘Senorita’.

The duo quarantined together in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mendes said in August 2021 was a time that brought them closer together.

“Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all,” he said in an interview with Audacy Check In at the time.

“We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.”

But in November 2021, Mendes and Cabello announced their split on Instagram through a joint statement.

Previous article
Beyonce rents Europe's largest indoor arena to rehearse 'groundbreaking' world tour
Next article
Actual incidents influenced Rahul Dev's role in 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

ESA launches JUICE mission to explore Jupiter's icy moons

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan sizzles in vacation pictures post split from Scott Sinclair

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' passed between dogs, cats and owners: Study

Technology

Homegrown VC firm BoldCap unveils $25 mn early stage fund

News

'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

Sports

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation crowned Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21) champs

Sports

IPL 2023: Manish Pandey's fifty in vain as RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 11,109 new Covid cases

News

Pooja Hegde responds to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer trolling

News

Westland Books acquires Khalid Mohamed’s ‘The Imperfect Prince’

News

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' to showcase progressive dynamics of saas-bahu relation

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born with waxy, shiny, plastic-like skin gets new lease of life

Sports

IPL 2023: Contrasting fifties from Axar, Warner take Delhi to 172 against Mumbai

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

Sports

IPL 2023: Disney Star elated with the response, says 30.7 cr viewers tuned in for first 10 matches

Technology

Nothing Ear (2): Unique design, impressive sound & more

Health & Lifestyle

As Covid cases rise, it's back to masks in UP

Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US