Singer Kerry Katona says Britney Spears is 'really struggling'

By Agency News Desk

Former singer for the English girl group Atomic Kitten, Kerry Katona thinks pop star Britney Spears is “really struggling” at the moment. Britney Spears, (41), regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life after a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021. However, in recent weeks she has been accused of taking drugs by her former husband Kevin Federline.

As per Female First UK, Kerry, (42), now a TV personality, has termed the situation regarding Britney Spears as “awful” but noted that it is “hard” to be sure what is actually going on, as per Writing in her new magazine column, she said: “I think it’s awful what’s going on with Britney Spears. I wish we wouldn’t make people like her fall further after what they’ve been through. Saying that, she is quite erratic and it’s hard to tell what is actually going on. I think she is really struggling.”

After the story broke last week, Spears, who is now married to actor Sam Asghari, said in a long Instagram post: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad.”

Kevin (45), had told documentary-maker Daphne Barak: “I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys,” but later termed the quote as a “fabricated lie.”

Spears has Sean Preston, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with Kevin.

