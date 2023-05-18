scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi: Shubman Gill lends his voice to Spider-Man’s Indian avatar

Shubman Gill, who has been having a great run at IPL2023, has launched the Hindi and Punjabi trailers for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

By Agency News Desk
Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi Shubman Gill lends his voice to Spider-Man's Indian avatar
Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi Shubman Gill lends his voice to Spider-Man's Indian avatar

Cricketer Shubman Gill, who has been having a great run at IPL2023, has launched the Hindi and Punjabi trailers for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, introducing the first Indian Spider-Man named Pavitr Prabhakar.

Pavitr Prabhakar is being voiced by Gill, who has shown his ability to be as good a performer in the recording studios as he is on the cricket field.

Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has landed in Mumbattan and gone desi. For the first time, a Hollywood film will be released in nine Indian languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali — apart from English. The release date is June 1.

The media statement announcing the trailer release says: “Whether it is the relatable dialogues or the grasping narrative that appears in the trailer, every bit of it will connect you to your Indian roots and will also excite you to get engrossed in the universe of Spider-Man, once again. And Indian fans have a big surprise as ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’ is all set to release a day prior in India before its US release!”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema
Next article
Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival red carpet
This May Also Interest You
News

Megan Fox opens up on body dysmorphia; says she 'never ever' loved her body

Sports

India to take part in the FIFAe Nations Playoffs 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Global stroke deaths expected to rise to nearly 5mn by 2030: Study

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS, Nightography feature in India this month

Technology

Microsoft India adds 4 new languages to Translator

News

Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’ trailer trolled for ‘plagiarising’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’

News

Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore

News

SC lifts West Bengal ban on 'The Kerala Story'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Technology

Grammarly rolling out new product to boost emails, employee workflow

News

Sonakshi on playing cop in 'Dahaad': 'Once the uniform comes on, everything changes'

Technology

Uber introduces teen accounts with safety features in US, Canada

Health & Lifestyle

Cardio exercises may help lower risk of flu or pneumonia death

Sports

Absolutely gutted for Jofra Archer, hope it's not too bad: James Anderson

News

Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar have a great equation off-screen

Sports

Italian Open: 'A new generation is here already,' says Djokovic after quarterfinal loss to Holger Rune

Health & Lifestyle

Novavax's AI approach to Covid-flu vax design shows promise: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US