Star Wars: Billie Lourd keeps mom Carrie Fisher's siblings out of Walk of Fame event

Billie Lourd has issued a statement confirming and explaining why she did not invite her late mother Carrie Fisher’s siblings — Todd, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher — to Carrie’s upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, May 4 (U.S. Pacific Time), reports ‘Variety’.

Lourd’s statement, ‘Variety’ points out, came after Fisher’s siblings expressed shock over being left out of the ceremony, which is taking place on Star Wars Day to honour the actress who’s synonymous with the character of Princess Leia. Lourd called out her relatives for capitalising on Carrie’s death through interviews and book deals.

“I have seen the postings and press releases issued by my mother’s brother and sister,” Lourd said, according to ‘Variety’. “I apologise to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.”

Todd Fisher, an architect who designs film studios and television facilities, told celebrity news portal TMZ on May 2 that it was “heartbreaking” and “shocking” to be left off the guest list for Carrie’s Walk of Fame ceremony.” He added: “I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie.”

Carrie’s half-sisters — Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher, both of them actresses — posted a joint statement on Instagram a day later, according to ‘Variety’.

They wrote: “For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister’s career. This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for. The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking.”

Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016 at the age of 60. A day later, Fisher’s mother and Lourd’s grandmother, the famous actress-singer-dancer Debbie Reynolds, died from a haemorrhagic stroke.

Billie Lourd followed in her family’s footsteps as an actor and recently starred opposite George Clooney and Julia Roberts in ‘Ticket to Paradise’. She’s also a veteran of Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Horror Story’ franchise, having appeared in five seasons of the show, notes ‘Variety’.