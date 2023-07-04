scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Straight actors playing gay characters seems 'fine' to Stanley Tucci

'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci has insisted it's "fine" for straight actors to play gay roles.

By Agency News Desk
Straight actors playing gay characters seems 'fine' to Stanley Tucci
Straight actors playing gay characters seems 'fine' to Stanley Tucci

‘Citadel’ actor Stanley Tucci has insisted it’s “fine” for straight actors to play gay roles. The 62-year-old actor – who is married to Emily Blunt’s sister Felicity – famously played gay characters in 2006’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and 2020 movie ‘Supernova’.

He told BBC Radio 4’s ‘Desert Island Discs’: “You’re suppose to play different people. You just are. That’s the whole point of it. Obviously, I believe that’s fine.”

Stanley noted that he gets plenty of gay men approaching him to talk about the films and praising him for taking on the roles “in the right way”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He added: “I am always very flattered when gay men come up to me and talk to me about ‘The Devil Wears’ Prada or they talk about ‘Supernova’, and they say that, ‘It was just so beautiful’, you know, ‘You did it the right way’. Because often, it’s not done the right way.”

Last year, Tom Hanks took a very different stance as he insisted a straight actor would not be able to play a gay character like he did in the 1993 drama ‘Philadelphia’.

In the Jonathan Demme movie, Tom – who won the best actor Oscar for his performance – played a gay man with HIV who faces discrimination at work. However, he told the New York Times Magazine, “Let’s address ‘could a straight man do what I did in Philadelphia now?’ No, and rightly so. The whole point of ‘Philadelphia’ was don’t be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man. We’re beyond that now, and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy”.

He explained that it’s “not boohoo” or a big deal that people want more “authenticity” on the big screen. “It’s not a crime, it’s not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity. Do I sound like I’m preaching? I don’t mean to,” he added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Long Covid not caused by Covid’s immune inflammatory response: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid not caused by Covid’s immune inflammatory response: Study

Technology

Alstom India to onboard 58% women engineers under its flagship programme

Technology

Hacker encrypting data in ransomware attack against most manufacturing firms

News

Isha Talwar took inspiration from poetess Amrita Pritam for ‘Chamak’ role

News

Urmila Matondkar takes potshots at award shows for overlooking her role in ‘Satya’

News

Taylor Swift fined more than $3k for failing to clean trash outside her home

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar: 50 fall ill after eating chicken-rice at wedding function

Technology

Twitter rival Bluesky reopens sign-ups

News

BTS' V says 'namaste' on live video while traveling from airport

News

Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes a dig at Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid tells Avinash Sachdev that he has seen a spark between Falaq Naaz and him

Technology

Garmin announces 2 new smartwatch series in India

News

Tesher reveals why his songs have a mention of Shah Rukh Khan

News

Ooty provided perfect canvas for Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura'

Technology

HPE to manufacture high-volume servers worth $1 bn in India

Technology

NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes 16th close flyby of Sun

Technology

Balu Chaturvedula appointed as India country head of Walmart Global Tech

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Uorfi Javed criticises Manisha Rani for 'forcibly kissing' Abdu Rozik

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US