Super Mario Bros garners INR 3132 crores in Worldwide Box Office

Super Mario Bros. the most anticipated movie of the year triggers extreme nostalgia reflecting gigantic numbers in worldwide Box Office Record

By Editorial Desk
Voice of Chris Pratt in The Super Mario Bros. Movie _ pic courtesy imdb

Universal Pictures’ (distributed by Warner Bros.) Super Mario Bros. – an incredible adaptation of the Nintendo game series has taken the world by storm. Driving extreme nostalgia among audiences, Super Mario Bros is an energetic movie that will take you on a trip down the memory lane of your childhood days.

The movie has collected a gigantic amount of INR 3132 crores across worldwide BOX Office as of last week data.

The movie continues to receive immense applause from the audiences as they shower their love reflecting on the house-full bookings across theatres Pan India.

Super Mario Bros is the story of a Brooklyn plumber named Mario who travels through the Mushroom Kingdom with a princess named Peach and an anthropomorphic mushroom named Toad to find Mario’s brother, Luigi, and to save the world from a ruthless fire-breathing Koopa named Bowser.

The movie features Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie day, Jack Black, Kevin Michael Richardson among several others in pivotal roles.

