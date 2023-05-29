scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Quentin Tarantino ‘splashed $10,000 to lick stripper’s feet until they wrinkled like prunes’

Director Quentin Tarantino is facing a claim from a strip club manager called NorCal Lowlife he once splashed out $10,000 to lick.

By Agency News Desk

Director Quentin Tarantino is facing a claim from a strip club manager called NorCal Lowlife he once splashed out $10,000 to lick. Lowlife – also known as Page Rad – was apparently a senior worker at Hollywood nightspot Crazy Girls and told the tale about the ‘Pulp Fiction’ director, who is said to have a foot fetish as he often lingers on his leading ladies’ toes in his flicks, on a podcast called ‘Get in the Car’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said when Quentin apparently visited the club, without specifying when, the filmmaker requested a VIP room and the company of the dancer with the “biggest t***” and “biggest ass” there.

Lowlife said he went to a security room and watched the action on CCTV, adding: “He’s sitting down, she’s about to do her little… take her top off. And he gets up, throws her on the f****** seat, takes her boots off one by one, both shoes, just starts licking the bottoms of her feet, sucking toes.”

Lowlife claims the licking lasted about half-an-hour, and added by the end of it the stripper’s “feet looked likea you know when you take a bubble bath? Like prunes”‘.

He added about the price Quentin, who has two children with wife Daniella Pick, 39, allegedly paid: “I think he gave her 10 Gs.”

In 2010 Uma Thurman, 53, whose feet were lingered over by Quentin in his ‘Kill Bill’ epic, toasted the director at a Friar’s Club roast by serving him champagne in her black velvet Louboutins.

At the same event, Eli Roth, 51, who starred in Quentin’s “Inglourious B*******’ made the bad-taste Holocaust joke that the director had a “bigger shoe collection than Dachau”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wrestling mess: After Jantar Mantar eviction, protest likely to shift to Delhi-Haryana border!
Next article
Woman-led edtech unicorn Guild lays off 172 employees
This May Also Interest You
News

Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma launches ‘Cinematic Universe’

Technology

ISRO to test in July crew safety system of Gaganyaan project rocket

News

The journey of love & devotion in ‘Adipurush’ with the soul-stirring song, ‘Ram Siya Ram’

News

'Performance or relations, everything is scrutinised': Sudhanshu Pandey on showbiz

Technology

Qualcomm India joins WEP to empower 8 women-led startups

Sports

Kylian Mbappe named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth consecutive time

Health & Lifestyle

New wearable ultrasound system can monitor BP, heart function on the go

Sports

Alex Carey reveals support from wicket-keeping greats ahead of WTC final

News

'Purely my choice': Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab

Technology

Consumer electronics brand DIZO India's CEO moves on

News

Telugu actor Sharwanand is 'safe and sound' after a 'minor' car accident

News

Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'

Technology

48 US states sue telecom company over billions of illegal robocalls

Technology

Woman-led edtech unicorn Guild lays off 172 employees

Sports

Wrestling mess: After Jantar Mantar eviction, protest likely to shift to Delhi-Haryana border!

News

Mark Hamill reveals father's favourite role and it wasn't 'Star Wars'

Technology

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3K jobs to streamline business: Report

Technology

Report says Twitter okayed 83% of govt requests to restrict content, Musk reacts (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US