scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Taron Egerton blushed when faced with his boyhood crush Rachel Weisz

Taron Egerton was hugely embarrassed and blushed when his boyhood crush on Rachel Weisz was revealed during a live interview with the actress.

By Agency News Desk
Taron Egerton blushed when faced with his boyhood crush Rachel Weisz
Taron Egerton

Actor Taron Egerton was hugely embarrassed and blushed when his boyhood crush on Rachel Weisz was revealed during a live interview with the actress. The incident occurred during Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series talk, when a Variety staff member handed Weisz, 53, an iPad which caused Egerton to become noticeably embarrassed and concerned about its contents.

Egerton, 33, asked: “It’s going to embarrass me, isn’t it?” as reported by People.

He was taken aback when the iPad started playing footage of his appearance on the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ show in 2019.

In the video, the host, Andy Cohen, had asked Egerton about his first celebrity infatuation. The actor without hesitation replied: “Rachel Weisz,” and called her “gorgeous.”

Egerton also disclosed that Weisz was his “free pass” in his relationship at the time during the talk show interview.

The ‘Black Widow’ and ‘The Mummy’ actress reacted to the throwback clip with a simple “oh”, while Egerton blushed, burying his head in his hand.

“I cannot believe you’re doing that to me,” he told the Variety staff, avoiding eye contact with Weisz. “Thanks for that, guys.”

He added: “Yeah, that’s the joy of the medium. So someone’s just handed Rachel an iPad of me saying that my first-ever crush was Rachel. So here we are, sitting in the awkwardness.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zeenat Aman reveals how she got her surname
Next article
Virat Kohli's net worth crosses Rs 1,000 crore mark
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PHL 2023: Rajasthan Patriots aim To get back to winning ways against Delhi Panzers

Sports

Sr Women's Football Nationals: Manipur beat Bengal 3-2; Railways, Haryana win

Sports

National Games' mascot launched in Goa

Health & Lifestyle

New book says law must allow controlled use of 'native natural intoxicants'

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt panel denies Ballia deaths were due to heat stroke

Sports

Afif, Ebadot return to Bangladesh's T20I squad for two-match series against Afghanistan

News

Sam Hargrave announces third 'Extraction' film in the works

News

'One Piece' live action adaptation teaser looks sure to please fans

News

Popular choreographer Rakesh Master is no more

News

Teaser out for '3 Body Problem', sci-fi drama from 'Game of Thrones' creators

News

Henry Cavill is at his fiercest best in new 'The Witcher' season 3 clip

News

Father's Day: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares picture with his dad

News

Robert De Niro says his 6 older kids haven't met their baby sibling yet

Sports

Indonesia Open: Chinese shuttlers win two gold medals; Viktor Axelsen bags men's singles title

Health & Lifestyle

Dads play key role in supporting breastfeeding, safe infant sleep: Study

Sports

Ashes 2023: Would give England the edge; thinking and captaincy was brilliant, says Kumar Sangakkara

Sports

Praveen Chithravel eyes consistency ahead of Monaco Diamond League

News

Actor Manoj Pahwa shares ‘why family is central to his existence’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US