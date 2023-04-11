scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has invited singer Taylor Swift to take over her responsibilities for a day during The Eras Tour.

By Agency News Desk
Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has invited singer Taylor Swift to take over her responsibilities for a day during The Eras Tour.

Cities that have hosted the singer during The Eras Tour have changed their names, illuminated landmarks, and even created street signs in honour of Taylor Swift and her fans, but Florida city has decided to up the ante, according to an official statement by Tampa government.

“We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches. But here in Tampa we’ve got a reputation to uphold… and we want to go BIGGER,” the statement quoted the Mayor as saying.

In videos shared to the City of Tampa’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, Castor presents a key to the city to Swift and invites her to be Myor for the day.

The city is asking Swift’s fans everywhere to help share the video and tag the singer on social media to help grab her attention and invite her to be “Mayor Swift”.

In addition, the Old City Hall, Tampa Riverwalk, and downtown bridges will shine “Taylor Swift Red” from sundown to sunrise on Thursday.

Previous article
Wamiqa Gabbi says Golden age of Indian cinema had a certain innocence
Next article
'Stranger Things' animated series in development at Netflix
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz to 'move on' at 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt's report on preparedness to combat silicosis

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients

Technology

HARMAN expands India footprint, to hire 200 people this year

Health & Lifestyle

Cow urine unfit for human consumption: IVRI

Technology

Environmental factors can raise Parkinson's risk in young adults

Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash who wore the blazer dress better?

Sports

100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

Technology

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

Health & Lifestyle

Weight loss in elderly men linked to early death: Study

Technology

US fines supplements retailer $600K for 'review hijacking' on Amazon

News

Ranjeet recalls how Sunil Dutt travelled for his directorial's music launch

News

Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Thiem beats Gasquet in opener; De Minuar, Wawrinka also advance

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US