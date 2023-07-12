scorecardresearch
Taylor Swift's re-recorded album 'Speak Now' (Taylor's Version) makes record breaking sales

Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of her third album 'Speak Now' titled 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' was released less than a week ago

Taylor Swift's re-recorded album 'Speak Now' (Taylor's Version) makes record breaking sales
Taylor Swift's re-recorded album 'Speak Now' (Taylor's Version) makes record breaking sales

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her third album ‘Speak Now’ titled ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ was released less than a week ago, and it is already making record breaking sales, marking the biggest week for any album in 2023.

As reported by Billboard, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, has sold over 575,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. with over 400,000 being album sales and 225,000 being vinyl copies, in its first four days of release between July 7 to July 10.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is the follow-up to the country-pop singer’s re-recorded ‘Red and Fearless’ albums, released in 2021.

According to Billboard, if ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ debuts at No. 1 on the July 22-dated Billboard 200 chart (which reflects the tracking week ending July 13), Swift’s count of No. 1 albums will rise to 12.

This will surpass Barbra Streisand (with 11 leaders) for the most No. 1 albums among female artistes. Swift would also tie Drake for the third-most No. 1s among all acts, with only The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14) ahead of them. The top 10 of the July 22-dated Billboard 200 chart is scheduled to be announced on Sunday, July 16.

