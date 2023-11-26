scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

‘The Shephard’ inspired by my near-death experience while flying a jet: John Travolta

John Travolta said that he was inspired to make ‘The Shephard’ based on his own personal brush with near-death and adapted from a novel by Frederick Forsyth.

By Agency News Desk
‘The Shephard’ inspired by my near-death experience while flying a jet John Travolta
‘The Shephard’ inspired by my near-death experience while flying a jet John Travolta _ pic courtesy news agency

Hollywood star John Travolta said that he was inspired to make ‘The Shephard’ based on his own personal brush with near-death. Travolta’s film is adapted from a novel by Frederick Forsyth.

Speaking to BBC, the actor said: “The kismet of the project is, I actually experienced a total electrical failure, not in a Vampire but a corporate jet, over Washington DC, prior to my discovering the book,” Deadline reported.

“So, when I read the book, it resonated more because of this experience I personally had. I knew what it felt like to absolutely think you’re going to die, because I had two good jet engines, but I had no instruments, no electricity, nothing.”

He added: “And I thought it was over, just like this boy, portrayed so beautifully (by actor Ben Radcliffe). He captured that despair when you think you’re actually going to die.

“I had my family on board, and I said, ‘This is it; I can’t believe I’m going to die in this plane’. And then, as if by a miracle, we descended to a lower altitude, I saw the Washington DC Monument and identified that Washington National Airport was right next to it and I made a landing. So, I’m reading this book saying, ‘I’ve lived this’.”

Travolta had dreamt of adapting the book 30 years ago and wanted to portray the role of a young pilot almost dying, with his experience changing him.

However, due to financial and production problems, he was unable to do so.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'God gave him second life': Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Nainital
Next article
Sharon Osbourne: 'I could do with putting on a few pounds'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US