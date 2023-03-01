scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

The Weeknd to star in film he co-wrote, produced opposite Jenna Ortega

Musician 'The Weeknd', whose real name is Abel Tesfaye will have his first starring role in a feature film

By News Bureau

Musician ‘The Weeknd’, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye will have his first starring role in a feature film that he wrote and is also producing.

The picture, which is currently untitled and has been kept shrouded in mystery regarding its plot, genre and the like is being directed by Trey Edward Shults, the filmmaker behind ‘Waves’ and aIt Comes at Night’.

Shults also co-wrote the movie and is executive producing it. We do know that it is shooting in Los Angeles, but aside from that the “logline is being kept under wraps,” reports ‘Variety’.

Whether comedy or tragedy, action adventure or musical extravaganza, this impressively vague feature has lined up a top shelf cast. Beyond The Weeknd, a Grammy-winning recording juggernaut, the film also stars Jenna Ortega, the star of ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Scream VI’, as well as Barry Keoghan, the Oscar-nominated actor from ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’.

The film will also be produced by Tesfaye’s producing partner Reza Fahim, who is a co-writer, as well as Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss. Chayse Irvin will handle the cinematography, while composer and producer OPN will be scoring the film alongside The Weeknd.

OPN has previously done the scores for ‘Good Time’ and ‘Uncut Gems’, in which The Weeknd had a cameo role as himself.

The Weeknd will also star in the hotly anticipated HBO series ‘The Idol’, co-created with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Fahim.

Previous article
Nicolas Cage might want his own Dracula movie
Next article
Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma has made massive sacrifices as a mother
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Qualcomm to ship Apple-chip competitor in 2024

Technology

Google's client-side encryption now available for Gmail

Technology

Zoomcar partners Vistara to offer self-drive services to customers

Technology

Twitter announces 'Violent Speech' policy

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

News

Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

News

Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

News

Hetal Puniwala, Soni Singh join 'Saavi Ki Savaari' adding new twists and turns

Technology

India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch

Technology

Google Pixel Watch to now detect if you fall

Technology

Amazon joins Vishal Garg's Better.com to let employees use stock to buy homes

News

Adhyayan Suman's 'Mashooq' was a welcome 'pattern break' for Vivek Oberoi

Health & Lifestyle

Infant sleeping next to mother in Rajasthan govt hospital killed by stray dogs

News

Michael B Jordon didn't think he could direct until he worked with Ryan Coogler

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic survives thriller against Machac in opener

News

Debina Bonnerjee infected with influenza B virus

News

Vidyut Jammwal does his bit, brings 'beautiful' northeastern music to mainstream

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US