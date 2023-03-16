scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Tom Holland, Zendaya go grocery shopping on London date

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted reuniting for a date in the UK, proving that their relationship remains strong despite their busy schedules

By News Bureau

Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted reuniting for a date in the UK, proving that their relationship remains strong despite their busy schedules that often keep them apart.

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars were photographed shopping for groceries at the Waitrose supermarket in London on Wednesday morning, March 15, reports ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

In pictures which have circulated online, the two-time Emmy Award winner helped her beau navigate a big shopping cart of food as he pushed the cart.

The two were also seen grabbing coffee before going to shop for groceries at the high-end market. They were holding hands while having light talk during the stroll. Both stars dressed down during the outing.

On Sunday, they were spotted taking a relaxing stroll with Tom’s parents, Nikki and Dominic Holland, while walking their dogs.

Previous article
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director gave a free-hand to its music director
Next article
Wishes pour in for 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty for being invited to address UNHRC
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US