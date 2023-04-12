scorecardresearch
When Margot Robbie read 'Barbie' script, she thought it won't make it

Margot Robbie has talked about her first reaction to reading Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's 'Barbie' screenplay was disbelief over the movie being made.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Margot Robbie has talked about her first reaction to reading Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s ‘Barbie’ screenplay was disbelief over the movie being made.

“The first time I read the ‘Barbie’ script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day because they are never going to let us make this movie’,” Robbie said, reports ‘Variety’.

“But they did.”

When asked for more details on the mysterious script, Robbie said: “Can’t tell ya!”

‘Barbie’ stars Robbie as the eponymous doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The two characters find themselves travelling from Barbie’s dream land to the real world, although why and what happens there remains under wraps.

Various Barbie and Ken actors appear in the film (including Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and more), while Will Ferrell stars as the CEO of Mattel. Expect things to get meta.

Liu told GQ U.K. last year that he knew almost nothing about the ‘Barbie’ movie when he agreed to audition for a role. The actor decided to throw his name in the ring for a role after a junior agent at his agency told him that Gerwig and Baumbach’s script for the film was one of the best he’d ever read.

“He literally said this verbatim,” Liu said. “He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the ‘Barbie’ script. I really think you should do it’.”

Liu described ‘Barbie’ as ‘wild’ and ‘incredibly unique’, adding, “I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy.”

Robbie, on the other hand, went from doubting ‘Barbie’ could even get made to being overwhelmed by the constant buzz and social media attention the film garnered as it filmed scenes in Los Angeles last year.

‘Barbie’ will open in theatres on July 21 from Warner Bros.

