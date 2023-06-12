scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Why 'The White Lotus' is a very hard act to follow for Jennifer Coolidge

For Jennifer Coolidge, the huge success of two seasons of "The White Lotus" represents both a major career revival and a hard act to follow

By Agency News Desk

For Jennifer Coolidge, the huge success of two seasons of “The White Lotus” represents both a major career revival and a hard act to follow, says ‘Variety’. “I have to move on,” Coolidge told fans in Sydney this weekend. “Offers have come in and I would love to do a film next, but ‘The White Lotus’ holds this very high bar, so it will be hard to choose.”

Coolidge and the show’s creator, writer and director Mike White were in Australia’s biggest city for Vivid Talks, part of the 23-day Vivid Sydney, the largest festival in Australia, notes ‘Variety’. Their 90-minute “Conversation” was attended by a sold-out crowd of 9,000 at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre stadium.

White, whose only previous visit to Sydney was as a contestant with his father Mel White on “The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business” in 2011, was stunned, according to ‘Variety’, by the scale of their audience. “Backstage I was thinking ‘What is going on? How is it possible that all these people are here to see us’,” he said.

White flew in from Thailand where he was developing a third season of “The White Lotus”, but which is now stalled due to the screenwriters’ strike. “Not to turn this industry-wide, tragic situation into a personal plus for me, but it’s kind of nice to be ‘pencils down’,” he said, adding: “I hope, obviously, the strike gets resolved quickly and that everyone’s happy.”

White did not exclude the possibility of a prequel featuring a story line with Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid, who was killed off in Season 2, or using Australia as a future location. “I would like to get to every continent for this show,” he said.

Coolidge confessed to being “in a very weird position” since her on-screen death. She said: “I was getting calls from actress friends who were wondering if a third season happened, could I get them in on it. “But, I would like to see some of the characters return who we haven’t seen quite finish their story.”

Coolidge, ‘Variety’ reports, was greeted in Sydney by fans dressed as Tanya McQuoid and she opened up to them about her sudden career revival.

“I want everyone to know all my depressing stories. Because I think it will help people,” she said. “I know there’s a bunch of positive people in the audience that don’t need any. But I do feel like I am a good story. I had a very hard time functioning for many years, because I just didn’t think I had a shot in hell.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots aim for second straight win against Golden Eagles UP (preview)
Next article
Premier Handball League: Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons in an entertaining clash
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indonesia Open badminton: Sindhu, Prannoy handed tough draw; Srikanth, Lakshya in fray too

Sports

U-17 Asian Wrestling: India bag seven medals on Day 3 as women win team championships

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC allows minor rape victim undergo termination of pregnancy

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Mongolia hold Lebanon goalless; earn first point

Sports

FIDE World Cup: Young Indians Gukesh, Pragg join Carlsen, Humpy and Ju Wenjun in lineup

Sports

Football: PSV Eindhoven name Peter Bosz new head coach as van Nistelrooy steps down

Sports

Premier Handball League: Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons in an entertaining clash

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots aim for second straight win against Golden Eagles UP (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Breach of privacy: Venugopal hits back at MoS Chandrasekhar

News

Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu movie 'Eagle' set for Sankranti 2024 release

Sports

No other top-class Indian cricketer has been treated as bafflingly as Ashwin: Gavaskar

Sports

Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal to lead Indian challenge in Squash World Cup in Chennai

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar CM says his govt allotted 150 acres for AIIMS but Centre rejected it

News

Demon Slayer Season 3 finale will be an extended 70-minute episode

News

A role is a role, the script remains my hero, says Kajol about her OTT debut

News

Harry Styles pauses concert to help fallen fan

News

Director obsessed with hitting John Wick from different angles: Keanu Reeves

Health & Lifestyle

New wound-healing ink repairs cuts with a 3D-printing pen

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US