Willem Dafoe is open to return as Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man' universe

Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe has expressed his willingness to return to the Spider-Man multiverse again, if the right opportunity arises. The actor is known for his iconic villain role as Norman Osborne with alter ego Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s 2000s Spider-Man trilogy and beyond, reports Deadline.

He said as much in a recent interview with Inverse, telling the outlet he’d gladly reprise the part, “if everything was right.”

“I mean, that’s a great role,” opined Dafoe. “I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times (were) very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”

As per Deadline, Dafoe’s Spidey character Osborne is a scientist holding the post of CEO at Oscorp who goes mad in Raimi’s 2002 trilogy opener ‘Spider-Man’, coming after the web-slinging superhero of the same name played by Tobey Maguire, after an experiment with strength enhancement goes awry, despite the fact that Spidey is, in his day-to-day life, Peter Parker, the best friend of his own son, Harry (James Franco).

While the character meets his end in that film after a failed attempt at killing Parker, Dafoe reprised the part with small appearances in the Raimi-directed sequels, ‘Spider-Man 2’ and ‘Spider-Man 3’.

The actor most recently returned to the Spider-verse for the 2021 multiverse film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which had him reuniting on screen with Maguire’s version of the character, while striking fear into the version played by Tom Holland in the more recent film series.

And Dafoe certainly isn’t the only legacy star of the franchise to have expressed excitement about further installments. Maguire himself said in an interview for the book ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home The Official Movie Special’, released last month, that when he got the call to come back for ‘No Way Home’, he was “like finally!”

“I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!’ It’s fun and exciting,” he said.