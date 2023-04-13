scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

William Shatner to lead 'Stars On Mars' competition series

William Shatner, who recently became the oldest man sent to space, will be serving as Mission Control in the upcoming competition series 'Stars on Mars'.

By Agency News Desk
William Shatner to lead 'Stars On Mars' competition series
William Shatner to lead 'Stars On Mars' competition series

Star Trek star William Shatner, who recently became the oldest man sent to space, will be serving as Mission Control in the upcoming competition series ‘Stars on Mars’.

The series will see a group of celebrities prepare for take-off for the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategise, and bond with each other in the same space station, reports Deadline.

During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of brightest star in the galaxy. The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth.

The series will premiere on Fox from June 5.

Stars on Mars is produced by Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions, whose Chris Culvenor created the format. Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha will exec produce alongside Charles Wachter, who also serves as showrunner. Eureka owner Fremantle holds international distribution rights to the format.

“The moment I heard the pitch for Stars on Mars, I knew a show this bold, this big and this outlandish simply belonged on Fox,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, Fox Entertainment. “Watching celebrities take giant leaps out of their comfort zone and step into the unexpected will no doubt be truly transformational and comical. Throughout, we will learn a lot about these stars, and when you factor in William Shatner leading the charge from Mission Control, we have the makings of a show that’s ready for blast off.”

“Good news for our celebronauts from Mission Control,” added Shatner.

“Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62 per cent less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”

Previous article
Leading Indian startups & unicorns continue to bleed money as party gets over
Next article
Wamiqa Gabbi's role in 'Jubilee' is a tribute to legends like Madhubala
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Non-life insurers to punish fraudulent hospitals

Sports

IPL 2023: Once you have clarity, things automatically fall into place, says Krunal Pandya

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan

Health & Lifestyle

Cow urine unfit for human consumption: IVRI

Sports

Spain defeat China in Women's World Cup warm-up

Sports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Ishaan continues giant killing spree, in joint lead

News

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Launches ‘FLOWER’ Dance Practice Video

Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: BMC advises senior citizens to mask up, must in hospitals

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis' fifty, Pooran's blitz power LSG to last-ball thrilling win over RCB (ld)

Sports

Hoping to make it more than two this week: Tsitsipas chasing his third Monte Carlo title

Health & Lifestyle

Did you know a good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

Sports

Expect a good crowd throughout the Super Cup: IM Vijayan

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym picture

Sports

IPL 2023: Contrasting fifties from Axar, Warner take Delhi to 172 against Mumbai

Sports

IPL 2023: Even I don't know where it came from, says Shardul Thakur after match-changing knock

Technology

Apple Delhi retail store opens on April 20, Mumbai one on April 18

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR spinners wreak havoc to hand RCB huge 81-run defeat

Sports

PIL against ace cricketers and actors in Bihar court for 'encouraging' gambling

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US