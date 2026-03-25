Tom Holland Can’t Stop Praising Zendaya and Fans Love It

Tom Holland is once again winning hearts with how openly he admires Zendaya. The couple was recently seen together in Paris, where Zendaya is promoting her upcoming film The Drama. Their appearance quickly caught attention online, especially because of Tom’s sweet and supportive behavior.

On March 24, the couple was spotted leaving their hotel while holding hands. A video shared by Entertainment Tonight showed them warmly greeting fans waiting outside. When some fans complimented Tom and told him he looked amazing, he humbly turned the attention to Zendaya and said that she looked amazing instead. This simple moment showed how much he admires her and fans could not get enough of it. Zendaya also spent time posing for photos and interacting with fans before they left, making the moment even more special.

Both of them looked relaxed and happy during the outing. Zendaya chose a simple yet stylish blue and white shirt, while Tom kept things casual in a burgundy T shirt and black trousers. Their easygoing style and natural chemistry made the moment feel genuine and relatable.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have us caught in their web and we never want to get out! 🥹 The rumored newlyweds stopped to greet fans in Paris on Tuesday, ahead of the premiere for 'The Drama.' pic.twitter.com/KuPgHxChSO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 24, 2026

Zendaya is currently busy promoting Kristoffer Borgli’s film The Drama, which is set to release on April 3. The movie explores the darker side of a relationship just before a couple’s wedding. It also stars Robert Pattinson, adding more excitement for fans who are looking forward to the film.

Just a few days before their Paris outing, Tom had already shown his support for Zendaya’s project. He shared the film’s poster on social media and encouraged everyone to watch it, saying that the movie would surprise audiences. His excitement made it clear that he is proud of Zendaya and her work.

At the same time, the couple has been making headlines because of rumours about a secret wedding. During an appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach hinted that the wedding may have already happened. He playfully said that people had missed it and later added that it was true, though he laughed while saying it. So far, neither Tom nor Zendaya has confirmed these claims.

Even without confirmation, their strong bond and public support for each other continue to win fans over.