scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Adele reveals quitting coffee was harder, it gave her horrible migraines

Adele said that calling quits on caffeine addiction is even tougher than giving up weed which has left her with a horrible migraine.

By Agency News Desk
Adele reveals quitting coffee was harder, it gave her horrible migraines
Adele _ pic courtesy instagram

Adele has opened up on her caffeine addiction, saying that calling quits on coffee is even tougher than giving up weed which has left her with a horrible migraine. This has increased her withdrawal by a great margin causing her a lot of pain, though belting out hits on stage has made it easier to deal with the whole mess.

According to The Daily Mail, the British mega pop star revealed to her audience back during her gig in Las Vegas, that giving up coffee has been harder for her than it was giving up smoking weed. However, she admitted that adrenaline and caffeine ‘must be the same thing’ as she always feels better after taking to the stage.

Talking about giving up her favourite hot drink, the singer said: “I decided this week to stop drinking coffee and I’ve had a migraine all f****** week. I had a splitting headache for two days because I cut it out. My head was pounding.”

She added: “It was like there was a drill inside my head. It was a lot. It was harder than giving up cigarettes, harder than when you want to stop drinking.”

Talking about her withdrawal, she said: “I’m disgusted by what these withdrawal symptoms are. I’m not giving in now. I did have about 25 decaf coffees yesterday trying to trick my brain into thinking I was drinking coffee.”

She went on to add: “Caffeine and adrenaline must be the same thing because the minute I came on stage and you all started singing back at me, my headache has gone a little bit. A nice bit of relief. So, if you see me having the shakes, don’t worry.”

Splitting headaches, lack of focus and irritability, as well as either getting insomnia or even in rarer cases, getting narcolepsy are common withdrawal symptoms from quitting caffeine for those who are coffee addicts.

Adele is known for her great voice, but she was also a chain-smoker which led to her losing her voice bit by bit. In a bid to quit her daily smoking, Adele went on to cancel many shows in 2011 and was even told by doctors to completely quit the smokes or else she’ll have to lose her career permanently, and may even lose her life due to lung or throat cancer if things got any worse.

15
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hailey Bieber has a girl's night out with BFFs, shares about her life 'lately'
Next article
Football: FIFA World Cup the 'best four weeks', says Australia captain Kerr
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung working on 440MP camera sensor: Report

News

Shashank Arora on unconventional roles: 'Mujhe jo naukri milti hai, main kar leta hoon'

Sports

It is a big achievement, shows impact of franchise cricket: Ashwin on UAE’s stunning T20I win over New Zealand

Technology

Increasing peas and beans, limiting red meat safe for bone health, protein intake: Study

Sports

Hangzhou Asian Games: Hockey India announces 39 core probables for senior men’s national camp

Sports

India's Anahat Singh wins gold in U-17 category at Asian Junior Squash Championship

Technology

YouTube introduces live chat, key plays features to NFL Sunday Ticket

News

Leonardo DiCaprio is open to producing a live action adaptation of anime film 'Akira'

News

Sonali Bendre, Kedar Shinde reminisce about bygone days on 'IBD 3',

Sports

Bournemouth sign United States captain Adams from Leeds on five-year deal

Technology

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon

Fashion & Lifestyle

Samuel L Jackson celebrates 43rd wedding anniversary with wife LaTanya

Technology

YouTube Music for Wear OS now lets users browse songs in playlist, albums

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nimrat Kaur spotted at airport; gives heartwarming a hug to her mother

Sports

Mumbai Half Marathon 2023: Chhagan Bombale retains men’s title, Haryana’s Bharti wins women’s event

Technology

Meta's Threads loses steam, hovers around 10 mn users only

Sports

Football: FIFA World Cup the 'best four weeks', says Australia captain Kerr

Fashion & Lifestyle

Hailey Bieber has a girl's night out with BFFs, shares about her life 'lately'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US