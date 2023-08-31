scorecardresearch
Benji Madden celebrates Cameron Diaz's 51st birthday

Actress Cameron Diaz is being celebrated by her husband Benji Madden.

Actress Cameron Diaz is being celebrated by her husband Benji Madden. Recently, the ‘Good Charlotte’ musician, 44, marked his wife’s 51st birthday by posting a sweet message on Instagram, writing that while he’s mostly not on social media these days, he likes his “little tradition” of logging back onto the platform for “special occasions to show love to my Queen”, reports People magazine.

“So today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else,” he posted alongside a photo of Diaz smiling and cuddling a cat.

“You do it all. So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man – I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it”, he added. “I love you forever always yours true love. Happy Birthday Cameron”.

As per People magazine, Diaz was quick to respond in the comments section with her own sweet tribute, writing, “There’s no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.. I you with all my (heart emojis) @benjaminmadden.”

Madden’s brother and bandmate Joel Madden also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Benji and Diaz married in 2015 and are parents to daughter Raddix, 3.

Back in January, Benji took to social media to celebrate another special occasion – the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

