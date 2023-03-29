Bts jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

BTS member Jungkook is the new ambassador of Calvin Klein and the youngest member of the k-pop band is burning the internet with his photoshoot.

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to drop some elegant photos of the singer donning their clothes and ARMYs can’t help but drool over ‘Daddy’ Jungkook.

In one of the photos, the Golden Maknae of BTS can be seen flaunting his toned, chiselled body in Calvin Klein’s iconic denim jacket.

BTS armys are already drooling over his body and his hot looks. One user tweeted saying, “He’s looking stunningly Shine bright like a jk”