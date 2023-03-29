scorecardresearch
BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

BTS member Jungkook is the new ambassador of Calvin Klein and the youngest member of the k-pop band is burning the internet with his photoshoot.

By Shweta Ghadashi
BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits pic courtesy twitter
The brand took to its official Twitter handle to drop some elegant photos of the singer donning their clothes and ARMYs can’t help but drool over ‘Daddy’ Jungkook.

In one of the photos, the Golden Maknae of BTS can be seen flaunting his toned, chiselled body in Calvin Klein’s iconic denim jacket.

BTS armys are already drooling over his body and his hot looks. One user tweeted saying, “He’s looking stunningly Shine bright like a jk”

Jk
Bts jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits
Anupama Kuwar: Takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for my role in 'Baalveer 3'
Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours
