Chrissy Teigen gets eyebrows trimmed, says 'time for my haircut'

By Agency News Desk
After revealing she’d undergone an eyebrow transplant surgery in 2021, model Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her brows getting a touch-up. “Time for my haircut,” she laughed in the clip as someone trimmed her thick eyebrows with a pair of silver scissors.

A brow gel also appeared to have been applied to the hairs, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The model opened up about her eyebrow transplant in a series of posts on her Instagram Story in November 2021.

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head!! @drjasondiamond @drjasonchampagne,” she wrote alongside an image of herself post-surgery.

In another post at the time, Teigen showed off the results of the cosmetic eyebrow procedure and urged her followers to not make the same mistake as her by plucking “them all off”.

“A little dark from the pencil but it’s so cool to have brows again! teens: do not pluck them all off like I did!!” the Cravings author wrote.

The procedure involves hairs being taken from the back of a patient’s head and placed on the face to create a fuller set of brows.

In a post on his own Instagram page in November of 2021, one of Teigen’s doctors, Dr. Diamond, shared a shot of Teigen’s Story and said he knows “too many people” who have overplucked their eyebrows or are simply experiencing “thinning” over time.

