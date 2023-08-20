scorecardresearch
Hailey Bieber has a girl's night out with BFFs, shares about her life 'lately'

Hailey Bieber has shared a photo dump of her life "lately", which includes a girl's night out with pals Justine Skye and Lori Harvey.

By Agency News Desk

Hailey Bieber has shared a photo dump of her life “lately” on Instagram, which includes a girl’s night out with pals Justine Skye and Lori Harvey. Bieber included several up-close selfies showing off her newly-debuted darker “cinnamon cookie butter” hair colour and “strawberry girl makeup” trend, which prominently features faux freckles on her nose and a rosy complexion, reports People magazine.

She also showed off her style with a snap of her leg extended forward while walking. Though her entire outfit cannot be seen, she appears to be wearing a grey top, black shorts, white socks and black flats with an adorable bow.

As per People, she also posted a few shots of the pastel-coloured clouds at sunset and a blurry snap of a yellow traffic sign with a bright orange moon in the background. Bieber even indulged her followers with a video of some delicious-looking corn rice pasta that had Skye, 27, asking about the dish in the comments. “What’s this corn rice pasta situation?” she wrote.

A photo taken of Bieber posing in a red and yellow jersey and shorts was also featured in the carousel. Even though she was indoors, she sported black sunglasses and matching open-toe heels while holding a diamond-encrusted mug with her first initial.

Bieber could be seen rocking the same look in Skye’s Instagram post of their “girls night” — a mirror selfie of her, Bieber and Harvey, 26, as well as a cute pic of her and Bieber smiling on a couch before heading out.

The 27-year-old wore an off-the-shoulder denim wash blue mini dress with one sleeve and black knee-high boots. Harvey sported a white cropped tee and multicolored jeweled jeans.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

