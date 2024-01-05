Friday, January 5, 2024
InternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Hailey Bieber shares cheeky pictures from her beach vacation

Hailey Bieber showing off her tropical Barbados vacation where she rang in the new year.

By Agency News Desk
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber _pic courtesy news agency

Hailey Bieber posted a series of photos on her Instagram showing off her tropical Barbados vacation where she rang in the new year.

In several of the snaps, which she shared on Thursday, Bieber is enjoying the sun on a boat, reports People magazine.

“2024… I’m along for the ride,” she captioned it.

The first photo shows the Rhode skincare founder wearing a long white dress with her hair in a bun as she stands on the sand as the sun is setting.

The next is much more casual, with Bieber’s hair wrapped in a towel — highlighting her makeup-free face — and a pair of shorts hanging out of her bag as she exits the ocean.

As per People, the following several images put her figure on display, as she poses wearing a skimpy green bikini and a straw bucket hat. In one picture, Bieber is turned around, showing a cheeky display of her tan figure.

Bieber’s close friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner also posted images taken on the beach, where they vacationed together. In her post, Jenner, 28, posed next to Bieber in a long sheer Helsa gown — leaving little up to the imagination — as the pair stood oceanside.

“Years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for,” the caption began, reflecting on 2023. “So grateful for what has passed, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second.”

“2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence,” she concluded.

Sources said that the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ alum’s ex, Bad Bunny, and Bieber’s husband Justin Bieber were also on the trip.

SourceHailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber
Previous article
Rubina Dilaik's 'brunch' FOMO, gives a peek into her culinary cravings
Next article
Sandra Bullock releases late partner Bryan Randall's ashes in Wyoming
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.