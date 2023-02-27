scorecardresearch
Helen Flanagan joins dating app after split from fiancé Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan, who is known for her work in 'Coronation Street', is coping with her split from footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair, in her own way.

By News Bureau
Helen Flanagan _ pic courtesy instagram

English actress Helen Flanagan, who is known for her work in ‘Coronation Street’, is coping with her split from footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair, in her own way. The actress has signed up to a celebrity dating app after splitting, reports Mirror.co.uk. Last year, the actress split from her long-term partner after a 13-year romance. The former couple share three children together – Delilah, Matilda and Charlie.

An insider claimed in October that the couple “hit a rough patch in summer” and Helen told her loved ones that she was “no longer with” him. Now it has been reported that Helen, 32, is on the lookout for love and is said to have signed up to a dating app.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the actress is thought to have uploaded her dating profile over the weekend after spending time in Paris with her family.

Helen has listed her job as “actress and social media”. One profile picture, obtained by The Sun, shows her pouting at the camera, with her blonde hair styled in loose waves. Another snap saw the star posing in a black dress.

Speaking about Helen’s profile, a source told the publication: “Helen has been feeling more and more positive about the future since the new year and feels ready to enjoy some nice dates and male company. She’s feeling super-confident since her b**b job and just thought ‘why not?'”

They added: “Dating doesn’t have to be serious – it’s not about finding a rebound relationship. Helen just wants to enjoy life again.”

Pic. Sourcehjgflanagan
