scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby’s birth a secret

Paris Hilton kept her baby's birth a secret from her entire family, Paris and her husband Carter Reum (41) welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy in January

By News Bureau
Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby's birth a secret
Paris Hilton with husband Carter Reum _ pic courtesy instagram

Paris Hilton kept her baby’s birth a secret from her entire family, the American socialite has revealed. Paris and her husband Carter Reum (41) welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy in January, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. But ‘The Simple Life’ star admitted that she hid her baby’s arrival from her nearest and dearest ones until just before she broke the news to the public on social media.

In an interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ magazine, Paris revealed that she and her partner opted to keep their baby hidden even from their immediate family until she was ready to post the birth announcement on Instagram.

Opening up about their choice, she said, as quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves. I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before.”

Paris also doted over feeling ‘so complete now’ since welcoming their baby in the interview.

While her surrogate was in labour in the hospital, Paris went so far to protect her identity that she even opted for a disguise – wearing a brunette wig – and signed into the hospital using an alias.

At the time, she said of the birth of her first child: “You are already loved beyond words,” before adding a blue heart emoji in the caption beneath a sweet photo of the baby’s hand holding her finger.

Pic. Sourceparishilton
Previous article
Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge
Next article
Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched
This May Also Interest You
News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw ‘attack’: Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after ‘Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki’ for ‘Dhola’

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Harshita Gaur says ‘Jehanabad’ has earned her respect as an actress

News

Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot

News

Bollywood gets its own ‘Prince’ in ‘Shehzada’

News

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

News

Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he begins shoot for his directorial debut

News

After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding

News

InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

News

Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

News

As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

News

Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Technology

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Review

Web Series Review | The Night Manager: Rich cast for imperfect narrative

News

Zelenskyy, Kristen Stewart, 'germaphobic' Anne Hathaway lead a strong start to Berlin Film Fest

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US